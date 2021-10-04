DC chairs meeting to review law, order situation

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for eradication of crimes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order situation at his office, he said protection of life and property of citizens was the prime responsibility of police and it must utilize all its energies for redressal of the masses' grievances.

SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo, officials of Rangers, Special branch and other concerned were present on the occasion.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to take indiscriminate action against criminals.

DC said peace was essential for development, prosperity and promotion of economic activities because progress and uplift of society was closely linked with provision of justice. While injustice not only breeds crime and violence but also results in oppression and anarchy, so police had great responsibility to check oppression and help the aggrieved, he added.