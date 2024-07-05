Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Measures About Anti-dengue Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

DC chairs meeting to review measures about anti-dengue drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired the meeting to review the measures regarding anti-dengue campaign and directed the authorities concerned to take prompt actions to eliminate the outbreak.

During the meeting, the DC said that it was not possible to control any epidemic without the cooperation of citizens and urged them to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard, said a press release.

The Assistant Commissioners and Magistrate briefed him that due to the effective strategy of the district administration, not a single dengue case was reported in the Federal capital since last week.

The weekly report about anti-dengue campaign was presented in the meeting. The Assistant Commissioners had already taken actions to identify the dengue larvae in various areas for conducting fumigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 hour ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

4 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

4 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

6 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

7 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan