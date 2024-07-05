DC chairs meeting to review measures about anti-dengue drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired the meeting to review the measures regarding anti-dengue campaign and directed the authorities concerned to take prompt actions to eliminate the outbreak.

During the meeting, the DC said that it was not possible to control any epidemic without the cooperation of citizens and urged them to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard, said a press release.

The Assistant Commissioners and Magistrate briefed him that due to the effective strategy of the district administration, not a single dengue case was reported in the Federal capital since last week.

The weekly report about anti-dengue campaign was presented in the meeting. The Assistant Commissioners had already taken actions to identify the dengue larvae in various areas for conducting fumigation.