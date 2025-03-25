Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Measures For Preventing Dengue Virus

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM

DC chairs meeting to review measures for preventing dengue virus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An important meeting here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram regarding the prevention of dengue virus in the district.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioner Lachi, officers of Health Department, education Department, Local Government Department, TMAs and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the officers gave a detailed briefing about the measures to eradicate and prevent dengue virus and informed about the available medicines and machinery used to eradicate dengue virus in the district.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments to display banners regarding dengue prevention in mosques, union councils and offices and clean water tanks as soon as possible and inform the students about the elimination of dengue virus in the schools.

He directed the assistant commissioners to organize awareness campaigns regarding dengue in their areas.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to the relevant authorities to ensure necessary measures to eliminate the dengue virus and appealed to the people of the district to cooperate with the health department staff to eliminate the dengue virus.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

16 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

31 minutes ago
 China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

46 minutes ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

46 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

1 hour ago
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop s ..

Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

1 hour ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 in ..

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies

2 hours ago
 Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland i ..

Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea

2 hours ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Isl ..

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan