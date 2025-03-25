DC Chairs Meeting To Review Measures For Preventing Dengue Virus
March 25, 2025
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An important meeting here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram regarding the prevention of dengue virus in the district.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Commissioner Lachi, officers of Health Department, education Department, Local Government Department, TMAs and other concerned departments attended the meeting.
In the meeting, the officers gave a detailed briefing about the measures to eradicate and prevent dengue virus and informed about the available medicines and machinery used to eradicate dengue virus in the district.
The deputy commissioner issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments to display banners regarding dengue prevention in mosques, union councils and offices and clean water tanks as soon as possible and inform the students about the elimination of dengue virus in the schools.
He directed the assistant commissioners to organize awareness campaigns regarding dengue in their areas.
The deputy commissioner issued instructions to the relevant authorities to ensure necessary measures to eliminate the dengue virus and appealed to the people of the district to cooperate with the health department staff to eliminate the dengue virus.
