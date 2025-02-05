Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Ongoing Anti-polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A meeting here on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram to review the performance of the anti- polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) , officials of the district administration and health department.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the objectives for the success of the campaign and issued instructions to make the initiative as successful in the coming days.

He appealed to the people to vaccinate their children against polio to save them from permanent disability and cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus could be eradicated.

