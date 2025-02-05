DC Chairs Meeting To Review Ongoing Anti-polio Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A meeting here on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram to review the performance of the anti- polio campaign.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) , officials of the district administration and health department.
The deputy commissioner reviewed the objectives for the success of the campaign and issued instructions to make the initiative as successful in the coming days.
He appealed to the people to vaccinate their children against polio to save them from permanent disability and cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus could be eradicated.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting to review ongoing anti-polio drive7 minutes ago
-
Seminar,walk,photo exhibition held on Kashmir solidarity7 minutes ago
-
SAU observes Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept issues transfers, postings orders7 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq orders action against criminal gangs, land mafia, drug peddlers7 minutes ago
-
FAO takes significant step to enhance food safety with GoP partnership17 minutes ago
-
Two killed as car plunges into ditch in Shangla17 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA marks Kashmir Solidarity Day27 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed at Women University Sukkur27 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes rally for Kashmir Day27 minutes ago
-
APP delegation congratulates newly elected press club members37 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign starts in Sindh37 minutes ago