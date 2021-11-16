DC chairs meeting to review ongoing development schemes

To review the ongoing development schemes of different departments of District Shaheed Benazirabad, a meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :To review the ongoing development schemes of different departments of District Shaheed Benazirabad, a meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by XEN Highway Division Syed SIkandar Shah,XEN Public Health Shamsuddin Shaikh, XEN Building Division Abdul Rasheed Shaikh and officials of related departments.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed officials of concerned departments not to compromise on the standard of all development schemes and shall complete the same within the stipulated period.

He said"The aim of development schemes is linked with the welfare of the general public and for that reason standard material should be used in development schemes.

DC vowed that he would personally keep vigil on the ongoing work and officials not using standard material would face legal action.

Briefing the meeting XEN Public Health Department Shamsuddin Shaikh said that 25 schemes of the Public Health Department were in progress in the district at a cost of Rs/ 355 million, which include one water supply scheme and rest are drainage schemes.

He said that these schemes have so far consumed Rs 230 million on work. XEN Highways Sikandar Shah briefing the meeting said that 31 schemes costing Rs 451 million are in progress on which 30% work was completed.

XEN Building Abdul Rasheed disclosed that in building sector 08 schemes, in health sector 11 dispensaries and 15 Mother and Child Healthcare schemes costing Rs 306 million were in progress. He said that out of these 31 schemes would be completed bythe end of current fiscal year.