UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Ongoing Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC chairs meeting to review ongoing development schemes

To review the ongoing development schemes of different departments of District Shaheed Benazirabad, a meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :To review the ongoing development schemes of different departments of District Shaheed Benazirabad, a meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by XEN Highway Division Syed SIkandar Shah,XEN Public Health Shamsuddin Shaikh, XEN Building Division Abdul Rasheed Shaikh and officials of related departments.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed officials of concerned departments not to compromise on the standard of all development schemes and shall complete the same within the stipulated period.

He said"The aim of development schemes is linked with the welfare of the general public and for that reason standard material should be used in development schemes.

DC vowed that he would personally keep vigil on the ongoing work and officials not using standard material would face legal action.

Briefing the meeting XEN Public Health Department Shamsuddin Shaikh said that 25 schemes of the Public Health Department were in progress in the district at a cost of Rs/ 355 million, which include one water supply scheme and rest are drainage schemes.

He said that these schemes have so far consumed Rs 230 million on work. XEN Highways Sikandar Shah briefing the meeting said that 31 schemes costing Rs 451 million are in progress on which 30% work was completed.

XEN Building Abdul Rasheed disclosed that in building sector 08 schemes, in health sector 11 dispensaries and 15 Mother and Child Healthcare schemes costing Rs 306 million were in progress. He said that out of these 31 schemes would be completed bythe end of current fiscal year.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Water Progress Same All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Global energy Ministers convene at first official ..

Global energy Ministers convene at first official COP26 Panel at ADIPEC 2021

27 minutes ago
 Covid-19: Lowest per day positive cases, deaths re ..

Covid-19: Lowest per day positive cases, deaths reported

2 minutes ago
 100,000 women reported to suffer breast cancer in ..

100,000 women reported to suffer breast cancer in Pakistan every year: Samina Al ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

11 minutes ago
 Number of smokers worldwide shrinking: WHO

Number of smokers worldwide shrinking: WHO

11 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tues ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.