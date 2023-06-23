DC chairs meeting to review performance

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday said the improvement of the health department and the provision of better healthcare facilities to the citizens are the top priorities of the district administration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday said the improvement of the health department and the provision of better healthcare facilities to the citizens are the top priorities of the district administration.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health) at his office.

The DC said that attendance of all Rural Health Centers (RHCs), Basic Health units (BHUs), and District Headquarters hospitals (DHQs) should be ensured.

Khalid Iqbal said that the administration officers, area magistrates and IMU should monitor the BHUs and ensure reporting and action against absent doctors and staff. By improving staff availability in RHCs, BHUs, and dispensaries, the provision of better facilities to the citizens should be ensured.

The improvement of the health sector and the provision of better healthcare facilities to the people are the foremost priorities of the district administration, and all necessary means will be employed for this purpose, he said.

Earlier, a detailed briefing was given by the IMU health team regarding the performance of the health department, and a brief was given on the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

The DC issued instructions regarding the complete appointment of staff in the basic health center. In addition to this, emphasis was placed on the appointment of staff on all set-ups in basic health centers and RHCs, as well as the provision of medicines.

Khalid Iqbal focused on the appointment of staff, the end of general duties, and the measures taken for the provision of facilities and better medical services to the citizens, expressing hope that every possible means would be employed to improve the functioning of the health department and provide all possible resources for the patients.