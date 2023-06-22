DC chairs meeting to review performance of admin

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad presided over the meeting to review the performance of the district administration in which several decisions were taken to ensure the delivery of maximum relief to citizens.

The meeting was attended by all the relevant officers of the district administration, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The matters related to hoarding of commodities, price control, public confidence in complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, removal of encroachments, sanitation situation, pending cases of the administration in courts, good governance program of the government, and others were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said the cases of the district administration pending in the courts should be dealt with immediately.

He issued necessary instructions to the relevant officers to speed up operations against encroachments.

Moreover, he instructed all the officers to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the public.