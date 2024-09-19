Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of Anti Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Shahriyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at the DC Office's Darbar Hall to review the performance of the recent anti-polio campaign, EPI, surveillance, and Lady Health Workers Program.

Deputy Commissioner Shariyar Gul Memon expressed satisfaction with achieving the set targets during the previous anti-polio campaign and urged health department officials to maintain the same enthusiasm for future campaigns. He emphasized improving micro-planning and training for polio teams.

Regarding the vaccination program, Memon directed focal persons to promptly resolve issues and take action against underperforming vaccinators to ensure timely vaccination of children against various diseases. He also asked for refusal, newborn, and fully vaccinated child data to be sent to the DC Office.

Memon expressed satisfaction with the Lady Health Workers Program, calling it a crucial health sector program that needs enhancement. He directed officials to submit a report on medicine and other issues within three days for resolution.

District Surveillance Officer was instructed to initiate vaccination campaigns in areas reporting measles or other diseases. Memon also ordered health department officials to establish medical camps in backward areas to provide better health facilities to the public.

The meeting was attended by EPI, EFP Surveillance, and Polio focal persons, who briefed the Deputy Commissioner on vaccination work, surveillance, Lady Health Workers' performance, and the previous anti-polio campaign's progress. APP/rzq/mwq

