DC chairs meeting to review performance of anti-polio drive

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Friday reviewed the performance of five-day nation wide anti-polio campaign in the district.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the anti-polio drive which was attended by representative of UNICEF, Assistant Commissioners and officials of health department.

The health department’s official briefed the meeting about the drive.

The deputy commissioner directed to utilize all available resources to achieve targets of the campaigns.

He appealed the people to cooperate with polio teams to immunize anti-polio drops to their children up to five years in order to eradicate the crippling disease from the country and make our make our future safe.

