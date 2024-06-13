DC Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of Price Control Magistrates
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 10:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Thursday gave a free hand to the Price Control Magistrates to provide relief to the consumers on Eid.
He took this decision while chairing a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates.
During the meeting, he also hinted at writing a letter to their respective secretary reprimanding the Price Control Magistrates for their performance.
Additional Deputy Commissioners Abtistar Khan, Aitzaz Anjum, and Assistant Commissioners were also present in the meeting.
APP/afq/378
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid preparations: DC pledges safe, disease-free cattle markets2 minutes ago
-
PML-N has proven track record of pulling economy out of crisis: Dar2 minutes ago
-
Best cleaning arrangements to be ensured on Eid. DC Murree2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM for decentralization, devolution of power to grassroots level12 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds CM Punjab for presenting tax-free budget12 minutes ago
-
Overcharging, overloading not to be allowed during Eid days: CTO22 minutes ago
-
PM gives green light for Asaan Karobar Act enactment22 minutes ago
-
Various development schemes completed during fiscal year 2023/2432 minutes ago
-
Punjab allocates Rs. 17 bln for higher education32 minutes ago
-
Four injured in Mandi Bahauddin oil tanker explosion32 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 42.5b for school education42 minutes ago
-
CM directs to procure 4000 devices for E-tagging repeat criminals, monitoring dacoits activities thr ..42 minutes ago