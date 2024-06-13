DC chairs meeting to review performance of price control magistrates

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Thursday gave a free hand to the Price Control Magistrates to provide relief to the consumers on Eid.

He took this decision while chairing a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates.

During the meeting, he also hinted at writing a letter to their respective secretary reprimanding the Price Control Magistrates for their performance.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Abtistar Khan, Aitzaz Anjum, and Assistant Commissioners were also present in the meeting.

