DC Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 10:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Thursday gave a free hand to the Price Control Magistrates to provide relief to the consumers on Eid.

He took this decision while chairing a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates.

During the meeting, he also hinted at writing a letter to their respective secretary reprimanding the Price Control Magistrates for their performance.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Abtistar Khan, Aitzaz Anjum, and Assistant Commissioners were also present in the meeting.

