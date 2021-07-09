DC chairs meeting to review polio arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Abdullah has reviewed arrangements made for upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive to be commenced from August 2

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Abdullah has reviewed arrangements made for upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive to be commenced from August 2.

While presiding over a meeting held to review the arrangements, the deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to provide all facilities to polio teams so that they would not face any difficulty in the field while administering polio drops.

The DC said that in order to save children from life long morbidity, the polio workers administer polio vaccine door to door therefore people should cooperate with polio workers to secure the future of innocent kids.

He instructed DHO to inoculate Covid-19 vaccine to the polio teams and ensure provision of better facilities to polio teams visiting remote areas of the district. He warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

It was informed during the meeting that all arrangements have been completed for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in which about 383,278 children will be given polio vaccine through 1,092 teams.