UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:57 PM

DC chairs meeting to review polio arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Abdullah has reviewed arrangements made for upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive to be commenced from August 2

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Abdullah has reviewed arrangements made for upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive to be commenced from August 2.

While presiding over a meeting held to review the arrangements, the deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to provide all facilities to polio teams so that they would not face any difficulty in the field while administering polio drops.

The DC said that in order to save children from life long morbidity, the polio workers administer polio vaccine door to door therefore people should cooperate with polio workers to secure the future of innocent kids.

He instructed DHO to inoculate Covid-19 vaccine to the polio teams and ensure provision of better facilities to polio teams visiting remote areas of the district. He warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

It was informed during the meeting that all arrangements have been completed for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in which about 383,278 children will be given polio vaccine through 1,092 teams.

Related Topics

Polio August All From

Recent Stories

Police NET teams seize 30kg hashish, ice drug

4 minutes ago

Biden, Merkel to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Next Week - ..

4 minutes ago

EU Includes Afghanistan in Central Asia Management ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin cOnfirms Putin-Biden Phone Talk, Preparing ..

7 minutes ago

Envoy lauds Canadian Pakistani community, MPs role ..

7 minutes ago

Accusations Against Syria in OPCW of 2018 Chemical ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.