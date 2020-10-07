DC chairs meeting to review polio drive measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam Achakzai on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures of upcoming polio campaign which would be started from October 26 to 30 in the district.

The meeting was participated by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Muhammad Anwar Siapad, district polio officer Dr, Muneer Ahmed, MS Dr, Mehboob Ali and other related officials.

Relevant official briefed the Deputy Commissioner about measures of polio drive in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Salam Achakzai said it was the responsibility of everyone to play due role to make successful the polio campaign in the area in order to save their children from polio diseases.

He also instructed concerned officials to monitor polio drive during starting in the respective areas, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

DC said foolproof security would provide to polio teams in the respective areas of the district for ensuring succeeding of the upcoming drive.

He also urged scholars and parents that they would cooperated with polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children for eradication of polio.