DC chairs meeting to review Polio teams' performance

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the second day of the nationwide polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer (DPO), Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), and officials of the district administration and health department.

The deputy commissioner instructed the polio teams to utilize all available resources to make the campaign a success in the coming days.

He appealed to the people to vaccinate their children against polio to save them from permanent disability and cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus could be eradicated from the country.

