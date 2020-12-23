UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting To Review Preparation Of Upcoming Polio Drive In Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

DC chairs meeting to review preparation of upcoming polio drive in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Wali Mohammad Bareach on Wednesday said that the measures would be taken to administrator anti-polio drops to children under five years in order to protect them from polio diseases as it was a dangerous ailment.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures of upcoming polio campaign which would be started from January 11 till 15, 2021.

The meeting was participated by National Stop Officer Polio Dr. Shafi Danish, Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Abdul Majeed Sarpra, Assistant Commissioner Munir Ahmed Soomro, EDO education Khuzdar Muhammad Majeed Bhatti, WHO Representative Dr. Nusrat Baloch, ADO Health Dr. Riaz Karim, Dr. Ismatullah Muhammad Shahi, SDOB R&R Engineer Liaqat Ali, Nazim Forest Khuzdar Owais Akbar Zehri, Agriculture Officer Muhammad Khan Zehri, IT Officer Sultan Ahmad Bajoi, DSP Sikandar Jamali, Engineer Irshad Muhammad Murad Gazuai, Abdul Salam Zehri and other officials.

National Stop Officer Dr. Shafi Shafi Danish briefed Deputy Commissioner about the polio campaign which would be launched from January 11 till 15, 2012 and said that all the preparations for the polio drive have been completed and teams have been formed in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Wali Bareach said we would have to take measures on a war and emergency basis to deal with the polio epidemic so that we could protect our future generation from polio diseases.

He said the polio virus has become a very dangerous form and we must all fight against this virus together to save the health of children during the polio campaign.

He also urged parents,teachers and people belonging to schools of thought to raise awareness in this regard so that people could administer polio drops to their children below of five years in order to ensure safety of them from crippling.

No negligence would be tolerated in this context, he said.

