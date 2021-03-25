DC chairs meeting to review preparations for polio campaign in Mohmand District

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohmand District, Ghulam Habib on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for polio vaccination campaign starting from March 29 across the district.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer ( DPO), District Health Officer and representatives of all stake holders including World Health Organization ( WHO).

The DPO informed the meeting that full proof security arrangements have been finalized for the polio campaign in which 1180 security personnel will provide security to 389 polio teams .

Deputy Commissioner said that security check posts have been setup at all 13 entry and exit points of the district for surveillance purpose.

He called on people from all walks of life to make the polio campaign successful by vaccinating their children below five years and cooperate with the polio teams.