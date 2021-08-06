UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Preparations For Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mastung Major (Retd) Ilyas Kabzai on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for Independence Day to be celebrated on August 14.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Mastung Atta ul-Naeem, DEO Muhammad Zakaria, Principal Girls College, Saeed Ahmed DOE, Deputy District education Officer Ahkamuddin Satakzai, DEO Ayesha Bugti, DDO Arz Mohammad Bangalzai, Pilot Secondary school Principal Muhammad Saleem Sarpera, Nazir Ahmed Focal Person and other officers.

Addressing the meeting DC said, August 14 was a great day for the nation and the entire district would celebrate the event of Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

He said, various programs would also be organized at various places in connection with Independence Day in order to highlight importance of independence saying freedom is great blessing of Allah Almighty.

He also directed concerned officials to take measures for finalizing preparations of Independence Day including the illumination of various government and private buildings to celebrate the mega event on 14th August, 2021.

More Stories From Pakistan

