DC chairs meeting to review preparations for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the preparations of upcoming 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)).

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer Abbottabad Sajjad Khan and Ulema Ikram of all factions.

During the meeting, Ulema Ikram gave suggestions regarding the month of Rabi-ul- Awal and emphasized the cooperation of the police and administration.

The DC while talking to the Ulema assured them of support in organizing programs in all four tehsils of the district Abbottabad regarding the 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

DC Abbottabad issued instructions to TMAs and Water Sanitation and Services Company (WSSCA) regarding cleanliness and provision of facilities during Rabi ul Awal.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan assured the scholars of cooperation in organizing the programs.