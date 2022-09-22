UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Preparations For 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 07:48 PM

DC chairs meeting to review preparations for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the preparations of upcoming 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the preparations of upcoming 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)).

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer Abbottabad Sajjad Khan and Ulema Ikram of all factions.

During the meeting, Ulema Ikram gave suggestions regarding the month of Rabi-ul- Awal and emphasized the cooperation of the police and administration.

The DC while talking to the Ulema assured them of support in organizing programs in all four tehsils of the district Abbottabad regarding the 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

DC Abbottabad issued instructions to TMAs and Water Sanitation and Services Company (WSSCA) regarding cleanliness and provision of facilities during Rabi ul Awal.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan assured the scholars of cooperation in organizing the programs.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Water Company All

Recent Stories

HCSTSI office bearers elected unopposed

HCSTSI office bearers elected unopposed

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyd takes notice of delaying tactics ..

Commissioner Hyd takes notice of delaying tactics in development schemes complet ..

3 minutes ago
 CNN Host Cancels Interview With Iranian President, ..

CNN Host Cancels Interview With Iranian President, Claims He Demanded She Wear H ..

3 minutes ago
 China Hopes for Prompt Conflict Resolution in Ukra ..

China Hopes for Prompt Conflict Resolution in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 PJCA holds Haikus exhibition at Pakistan National ..

PJCA holds Haikus exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

5 minutes ago
 Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.