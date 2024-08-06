DC chairs meeting to review preparations of Independence Day Celebration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon chaired a meeting regarding the Independence Day celebrations on August 14. The meeting was attended by district officers from various departments.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, addressing the meeting, DC Memon stated that while Hyderabad hosts two separate events every year, but this year there will be an effort to organize a joint celebration to deliver a unified positive message to the public.

He announced that the joint event will be held at the Circuit House, and arrangements in this regard will be made for both indoor and outdoor settings, taking the weather into account, and the Circuit House will be decorated accordingly.

He said that the Mayor, Commissioner and DIG along with all stakeholders will be invited to attend the event, and awards will be presented to students who achieved top positions in the board exams during the event.

The DC directed district education officers to arrange for children to deliver speeches in Sindhi, urdu, and English. He also instructed police officers to organize a police parade and start rehearsals for it. Furthermore, the police were instructed to take action against one-wheeling on the night of 13th August. On this occasion, all assistant commissioners were also directed to decorate their offices.