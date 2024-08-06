DC Chairs Meeting To Review Preparations Of Independence Day Celebration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 09:01 PM
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon chaired a meeting regarding the Independence Day celebrations on August 14. The meeting was attended by district officers from various departments
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon chaired a meeting regarding the Independence Day celebrations on August 14. The meeting was attended by district officers from various departments.
According to a handout issued on Tuesday, addressing the meeting, DC Memon stated that while Hyderabad hosts two separate events every year, but this year there will be an effort to organize a joint celebration to deliver a unified positive message to the public.
He announced that the joint event will be held at the Circuit House, and arrangements in this regard will be made for both indoor and outdoor settings, taking the weather into account, and the Circuit House will be decorated accordingly.
He said that the Mayor, Commissioner and DIG along with all stakeholders will be invited to attend the event, and awards will be presented to students who achieved top positions in the board exams during the event.
The DC directed district education officers to arrange for children to deliver speeches in Sindhi, urdu, and English. He also instructed police officers to organize a police parade and start rehearsals for it. Furthermore, the police were instructed to take action against one-wheeling on the night of 13th August. On this occasion, all assistant commissioners were also directed to decorate their offices.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two children drown in rain drains2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted33 minutes ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC46 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases1 hour ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food1 hour ago
-
Police officials appreciated1 hour ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts1 hour ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider1 hour ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial1 hour ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized1 hour ago