DC Chairs Meeting To Review Preventive Measures Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

DC chairs meeting to review preventive measures against COVID-19

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday chaired a meeting regarding prevention of Corona Pandemic and implementation on preventive measures.

Addressing the meeting, he said that a warning against the new wave of Coronavirus had been issued in the country that required creation of awareness among the public about the pandemic and ensure strict implementation of preventive measures to stop spread of the deadly virus in the district.

The DC directed Medical Superintendents of all the hospitals of SBA district to completely implement SOPs in that regard and also increase the testing of the virus.

He directed to take steps for creating awareness among the public and to cope up with the new wave of virus.

He warned that no slackness would be tolerated in that regard.

Medical Superintendents of all the government hospitals briefed the deputy commissioner about faculties available for prevention of Corona, tests and its treatment. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Junaid Hameed Samo, District Health Officer Dr Yaar Ali Jamali, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical College Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi and Medical Superintendents of all Taluka hospitals.

