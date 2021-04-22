UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Process Of Corona Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:28 PM

DC chairs meeting to review process of corona vaccine

Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the process of corona vaccine initiated by the Sindh government

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the process of corona vaccine initiated by the Sindh government.

Addressing the meeting DC said that the third wave of corona was very lethal which could be controlled through vaccine and adopting precautionary measures.

He said that in order to facilitate people Sindh government has made the process of corona vaccine more easier.

He asked people particularly up to 50 years or above to visit the nearest corona vaccination center established in every taluka headquarter along with Computerized National Identity card (CNIC) and administer a free vaccine.

More Stories From Pakistan

