DC Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Of Development Works
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
To review the progress of work on different ongoing development schemes, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Syed Fawad Ahmed at his office here on Monday which was attended by officers of the different departments
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) To review the progress of work on different ongoing development schemes, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Syed Fawad Ahmed at his office here on Monday which was attended by officers of the different departments.
During the meeting, he was briefed in detail about the progress of development projects.
strictly instructed the officers to perform their duties efficiently for the timely completion of development projects and provide maximum relief to the people.
The officers of all the departments were directed to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible so that the public can benefit from the ongoing projects.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the timely completion of development schemes is one of the top priorities of the government and any kind of lapse in this regard will not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues3 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights3 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district1 minute ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights5 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock5 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district5 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution12 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives13 minutes ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered13 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law19 minutes ago
-
AC vows strict price monitoring19 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of inspector Ashiq Khan offered at Police Lines HQ20 minutes ago