DC chairs meeting to review progress of development works

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) To review the progress of work on different ongoing development schemes, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Syed Fawad Ahmed at his office here on Monday which was attended by officers of the different departments.

During the meeting, he was briefed in detail about the progress of development projects.

strictly instructed the officers to perform their duties efficiently for the timely completion of development projects and provide maximum relief to the people.

The officers of all the departments were directed to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible so that the public can benefit from the ongoing projects.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the timely completion of development schemes is one of the top priorities of the government and any kind of lapse in this regard will not be tolerated.