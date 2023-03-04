DC chairs meeting to review progress of ongoing digital population census

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that like other parts of the country, the work of 7th Digital House and Population Census had commenced in District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that like other parts of the country, the work of 7th Digital House and Population Census had commenced in District Shaheed Benazirabad. He said that all concerned officials shall discharge their duty dedicatedly to ensure completion of the task amicably and successful.

The DC was chairing a meeting at his office on Saturday to review the progress of ongoing 7th Digital House and Population Census in the district.

He instructed the Department of Statics and Assistant Commissioners to supervise the ongoing Census work and contact with district administration in case of an issue coming up. The DC appealed to the general public to cooperate with the Census teams and provide true details of their family members.

Briefing the meeting, Divisional Census Coordinator Nooruddin Jamali said that the work of 7th Digital House and Population Census was in progress in the district for which 1346 Census Blocks were formed in District Benazirabad and 678 teams are constituted out of which every team was working in two blocks. He said that all working teams were provided 910 tablets and one policeman with each team for protection.

He said that contingents of Rangers and Pak Army jawans would provide backup support to Census teams. Control Rooms have been set up at the offices of Assistant Commissioners where apart from facilitating tehsil teams, steps will be taken to redress the complaints relating to the general public and census staff.

The Divisional Census Coordinator said that the work of house census was in progress on fast paced while population census would be conducted in the second phase of the program, which would be completed by April 15, 2023.

On the occasion assistant commissioners of all tehsils informed the meeting about the progress on ongoing house and population census work.

The meeting was attended by Capt Jawwad of Pak Army, Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Divisional Census Coordinator Nooruddin Jamali, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, officials of Rangers, department of Health, Statics and assistant Commissioners of all tehsils.