DC chairs meeting to review progress on complaint portals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the progress on complaints received at Prime Minister Complaint Portal and Chief Minister Complaint Portal at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday.

The meeting was told that 22085 complaints were received at the Prime Minister Complaint Portal, of which 21497 were resolved. At Chief Minister Complaint Portal, some 435 complaints were received, of which 384 were resolved.

The complaints were received regarding Revenue, Health, education, Municipal Committees and other departments. Deputy Commissioner directed to resolve the complaints on a priority basis and solve people's problems.