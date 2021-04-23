UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Complaint Portals

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC chairs meeting to review progress on complaint portals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the progress on complaints received at Prime Minister Complaint Portal and Chief Minister Complaint Portal at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday.

The meeting was told that 22085 complaints were received at the Prime Minister Complaint Portal, of which 21497 were resolved. At Chief Minister Complaint Portal, some 435 complaints were received, of which 384 were resolved.

The complaints were received regarding Revenue, Health, education, Municipal Committees and other departments. Deputy Commissioner directed to resolve the complaints on a priority basis and solve people's problems.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Progress

Recent Stories

Power consumers to face an additional burden of Rs ..

10 minutes ago

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

2 hours ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

2 hours ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

2 hours ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.