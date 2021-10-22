DC chairs meeting to review progress on development schemes

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting to review progress on the development schemes in Moro

NAUSHEHROFERZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting to review progress on the development schemes in Moro.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC directed officers of all departments to accelerate the pace of work on development schemes in the district.

He strictly warned that unnecessary delay will not be tolerated while no compromise will be made on the quality of work.

DC expressed hope that after the completion of different development schemes of education, highways, buildings and public health engineering departments, the living standard of people will be improved.

He also directed to complete the construction of roads, nullahs and pure block streets in Moro city so that people could be facilitated regarding sanitation and provision of clean drinking water.