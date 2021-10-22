UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:20 AM

DC chairs meeting to review progress on development schemes

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting to review progress on the development schemes in Moro

NAUSHEHROFERZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting to review progress on the development schemes in Moro.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC directed officers of all departments to accelerate the pace of work on development schemes in the district.

He strictly warned that unnecessary delay will not be tolerated while no compromise will be made on the quality of work.

DC expressed hope that after the completion of different development schemes of education, highways, buildings and public health engineering departments, the living standard of people will be improved.

He also directed to complete the construction of roads, nullahs and pure block streets in Moro city so that people could be facilitated regarding sanitation and provision of clean drinking water.

Related Topics

Education Water Progress All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

2 hours ago
 ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

2 hours ago
 Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: ..

Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: official

1 second ago
 MTBC hosts Breast Cancer awareness seminar in AJK

MTBC hosts Breast Cancer awareness seminar in AJK

3 seconds ago
 Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul: power co ..

Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul: power company

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.