DC Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DC chairs meeting to review progress on development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa here Saturday to review the ongoing development schemes of the Annual Development Program 2022-23.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Executive Engineer Local Government Engineer Shehzad Raza, Executive Engineer Building, Assistant Director Livestock, Manager TDCP, Assistant Director Social Welfare, sports Department and officers of other related departments were present in the meeting.

It was informed at the meeting that under the annual development program 2022-23, work was in progress on 226 development schemes across the district.

Funds of more than Rs 1.7803 billion were released for development schemes, of which Rs 1.4952 billion have been used.

The meeting also reviewed the development works of ongoing mega projects.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officials to complete the development schemes on time and monitor the quality and pace of work on it.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Kher briefed about the development schemes under the Annual Development Program 2022-23.

