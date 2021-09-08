DC chairs meeting to review provision of health facilities in district

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Wednesday presided over a meeting about the provision of health facilities in the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Wednesday presided over a meeting about the provision of health facilities in the district.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid hameed Samo, District Health officer (DHO) Dr.Daulat Jamali, MS Peoples Medical College hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Veesar, DEO Qurban Ali Rahoo,DEO Primary Schools Abul Fatah Daahri, ADHO Dr. Asadullah Daahri, focal persons for Polio, EPI, TMOs and Medical superintendents of different hospitals were also present.

Addressing the meeting DC directed to work under a comprehensive strategy for ensuring provision of health facilities to the masses. He further said that performance of PPHI in far flung areas was highly commendable, however needs more improvement.DC asked officers of the health department to strictly implement orders of the Sindh Government issued in the wake of prevailing corona situation and accelerate coronavirus vaccination process to accomplish set targets. He directed officers of the education department to cooperate with the officers of the health department for administering anti-COVID-19 vaccine to the students.

Speaking on the occasion,DHO Dr. Daulat Jamali and focal person for Polio Dr. Allah Bux Rajper said that besides PC hospital two taluka hospitals, 8 rural health centers, 37 BHUs, 59 Government dispensaries and 15 mother & child care centers were running by thehealth department with the strength of 187 expert Doctors and 2359 paramedical staff. He further said that at present various projects were being carried out including polio eradication, EPI, COVID-19 sampling and vaccination, Sindh Lady health worker programme,Malaria,Hepatitis, TB, HIA (AIDS), MNHC and other health initiatives.

Apprising the meeting Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Veesar said that health facilities were being provided to 55 health centers by PPHI including 36 Basc Health units, 4 Government Dispensaries and 15 Mother & child care centers with the availability of 1 Medical Officers, 23 Male Medical Officer, 62 Midwives and LHVs and 74 dispensers.

