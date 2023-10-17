Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Reduction Of Transport Fares, Food Items

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 07:34 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting held in the committee room of his office to review the reduction in the prices of food items and transport fares after the reduction in petrol prices.

Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, President Central Association of Traders Hafiz Khurram Salim, and representatives of traders and transporters were present at the meeting.

The DC said that the reduction in the rates of petroleum products should provide benefits to the common man.

The association of traders and transporters should play their role in this regard. He said that transport fares and prices of food items should be reduced.

It was informed in the meeting that banners and panaflex will be displayed at bus stands and other transport stands in which reduced transport rates will be mentioned.

