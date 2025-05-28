Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Sanitation Arrangements On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DC chairs meeting to review sanitation arrangements on Eid

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has presided over a review meeting regarding sanitation arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer, Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Rauf Ahmed.

Acting GM Operations, Abdullah Nazir, District Manager Chiniot, Burhan Hanif and Manager Procurement Waqas Asghar, besides representatives of private sanitation companies, were also present.

Detailed issues regarding Eid-ul-Azha sanitation arrangements in all tehsils of the district were discussed in the meeting.

The DC directed the contractors to make the best sanitation arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha and said that citizens should not face any difficulty in timely disposal of sacrificial animals' waste.

The CEO, FWMC said that the "Zero Waste" operation would be completed in a day before the Eid sanitation plan, adding the company would conduct a cleanliness operation across the division.

High standards of cleanliness would be maintained on the lines of Faisalabad City, he added.

He further said that animal waste collection and water spraying would be ensured in cattle markets while eco-friendly waste bags would also be provided for disposal of waste.

Model service delivery and awareness camps would be set up for the convenience of citizens.Cleaning of all Eidgahs and mosques would be completed by 5 am on Eid day, while a central control room would also be established, he added.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

38 minutes ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

53 minutes ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

2 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

2 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

2 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

2 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

2 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

3 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

3 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

3 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

3 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan