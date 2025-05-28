DC chairs meeting to review sanitation arrangements on Eid

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has presided over a review meeting regarding sanitation arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer, Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Rauf Ahmed.

Acting GM Operations, Abdullah Nazir, District Manager Chiniot, Burhan Hanif and Manager Procurement Waqas Asghar, besides representatives of private sanitation companies, were also present.

Detailed issues regarding Eid-ul-Azha sanitation arrangements in all tehsils of the district were discussed in the meeting.

The DC directed the contractors to make the best sanitation arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha and said that citizens should not face any difficulty in timely disposal of sacrificial animals' waste.

The CEO, FWMC said that the "Zero Waste" operation would be completed in a day before the Eid sanitation plan, adding the company would conduct a cleanliness operation across the division.

High standards of cleanliness would be maintained on the lines of Faisalabad City, he added.

He further said that animal waste collection and water spraying would be ensured in cattle markets while eco-friendly waste bags would also be provided for disposal of waste.

Model service delivery and awareness camps would be set up for the convenience of citizens.Cleaning of all Eidgahs and mosques would be completed by 5 am on Eid day, while a central control room would also be established, he added.