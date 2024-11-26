Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review The Arrangements For Anti Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM

DC chairs meeting to review the arrangements for anti polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting here today to review the arrangements for the special 7-day anti-polio campaign starting from December 16 throughout the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting here today to review the arrangements for the special 7-day anti-polio campaign starting from December 16 throughout the district.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that no case of polio virus has been reported in the district, which is the result of the hard work of the polio teams and related departments.

He said the polio teams and all related departments should continue their work with the same spirit so that the children of the district can be protected from the polio virus. DC while instructing the health department officers, said that they should pay special attention to the training of polio teams before the upcoming special anti-polio campaign so that no child is left out of the polio vaccination campaign.

He added that during the campaign, special attention should also be paid to transit points and children in vehicles coming from different cities shall be vaccinated against polio. The vaccinaters shall administered while special attention pay special attention to guest children coming from other districts to prevent the spread of virus.

DC said that during the campaign, he personally would be present in the field and would supervise the work of the polio teams. He said that during the last national polio eradication campaign, the police personnel performed their duties well at the polio fixed and transit points.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that with the hardwork of District administration and the team, the samples sent for polio have declared negative, which is a welcoming situation.

He said that a special anti-polio campaign would be held in the district from December 16 to December 22. During the campaign, more than 420,000 children of the district would be vaccinated against polio for which 1194 teams have been formed for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sameer Leghari, MSPMC Dr Yar Ali Jamali, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar and other officers of the Health Department.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Vehicles Shar Same December All From

Recent Stories

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves ..

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

1 minute ago
 DC for strictly implementing microplan during next ..

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

54 seconds ago
 Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

56 seconds ago
 Mushaira held at arts council

Mushaira held at arts council

58 seconds ago
 WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successf ..

WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD

59 seconds ago
 Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED ..

Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab

1 minute ago
Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensi ..

Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog

14 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi ..

Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Kara ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into a ..

Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven ..

5 minutes ago
 94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

1 minute ago
 RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road clos ..

RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures

1 minute ago
 Man killed, six injured in road accident

Man killed, six injured in road accident

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan