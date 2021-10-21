DC chairs meeting to review vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Thursday chaired a meeting to review coronavirus vaccination drive in government schools

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Thursday chaired a meeting to review coronavirus vaccination drive in government schools.

Education Department and Health Department officials, Divisional Monitoring Officer, Hazara Division, Dr. Hamza and Dr. Yasir were also present.

District education Officer (DEO) assured the meeting that the staff and students in the government schools would be vaccinated within the given time period.

The Department of Education and the Department of Health guaranteed the cooperation and complete the vaccination of students and staff as soon as possible.

DC directed the DEOs to complete the vaccination of students within due time.