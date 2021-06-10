DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process in district

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting was held on Thursday presided over by Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull to review the corona vaccination process in the district.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Authority Dr Iqbal Javed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabir Hussain Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu and others were also present while Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehboob and AC Chunian Rizwanul Haq participated through video link.

Briefing the meeting, CEO Health Dr Iqbal Javed said that the process of vaccination was underway in the district and all medical facilities were being ensured to people visiting the corona vaccination centres.

Dr Javed Iqbal said vaccination had been formally started in all the rural health centers (RHC) of the district.