DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process against lumpy skin disease

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar has directed officers of the Livestock department to carry out vaccination campaigns immediately to protect animals from Lumpy skin disease.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC issued such directives while chairing a meeting in his office to review vaccination campaigns for lumpy disease.

DC said that after adopting precautionary measures and better treatment of affected animals intensity of skin disease was declining DC directed Assistant Commissioners to monitor Livestock vaccination campaigns in their relevant Talukas and carry out vaccination drives in more affected areas on priority basis and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Assistant Director Livestock Dr. Tariq Ali Noorani apprised the meeting that the livestock department was using imported vaccines for the protection of animals which was being provided as per requirement.

He further said that around 843 lumpy cases were reported in the district out of which 615 animals were fully recovered while treatment of 195 animals was underway.

He said that around 17 animals died while 4440 animals have been vaccinated against disease.

Among others Director local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Focal Person Lumpy skin Dr Ghulam Mustaf Rind, Senior veterinary officer Daur Abdul Qayoom Khanzada, DSP Piyro Khan Jamali, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiar kar and officers of livestock department were also present in the meeting.