DC Chairs Meeting To Take Action Against Illegal Medical Stores

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad on Friday chaired a meeting of Quetta Drug Inspection Team to take action against illegal medical stores in the city

The meeting was attended by all drug inspectors of Quetta.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta formed teams of drug inspectors for different areas which in the first phase would warn all unregistered medical store owners to get their registration done immediately, otherwise their illegal medical stores would be closed.

He said that in the second phase, these teams would take action against all medical stores that did not have license and they would be sealed.

