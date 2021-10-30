DC chairs meeting to vacate illegally occupied properties, worship places of minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :In order to vacate illegally occupied properties and worship places of minority community and resolve their issues, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting attended by Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, Mukhtarkars and representatives of minority community.

Addressing the meeting DC said that illegal occupation of property of minority communities would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that the district administration is taking steps for the provision of basic rights and protection to every citizen. He said that talented youths of minority communities are being provided education facilities and jobs on minority quota and also on the basis of merit.

DC instructed all assistant commissioners to form committees at taluka level to resolve the issues of minority community and ensure that their representatives are also included in these committees.

On the other hand, district administration ensured heads of all minority communities to resolve their genuine issues. On the occasion President Minority Rights Lal Chand, Dr Raj Kumar and others representatives expressing their views expressed the hope that district administration Shaheed Benazirabad under the instructions issued by Supreme Court of Pakistan would take early steps for vacating their properties, worship places, Gayshala, Gurdawary and other places of minority communities like illegal occupation was successfully removed from Christian graveyard after an effective action sometime back. The representatives of minority communities commended the leadership and cooperation of the DC with the minority in solving their issues.