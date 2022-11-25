UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting With FBR ,LG Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DC chairs meeting with FBR ,LG officers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The amount of withholding tax deducted from the contract amount from Municipal contractors should be immediately deposited with FBR.

These directives were issued to officials of Local Government by Deputy Commissioner Shehyar Gul Memon here on Friday.

DC warned that no slackness in this regard would be tolerated at any cost. These instructions were issued by DC while chairing a meeting with officials of FBR and local government. DC assured FBR officials that the amount of all taxes due on the municipal committee would be deposited with FBR at earliest.

In this regard, DC appointed Wazir Memon as Focal Person for municipal committee with the direction that deposit of taxes of each year should be ensured at fixed time while concerned officials shall remain in contact with FBR.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner FBR Ghulam Freed Kapri informed DC about services FBR was providing and also ensured his cooperation in tax matters.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Engineer Municipal Committee Manthar Bhangwar,Wazir Memon, Inspector FBR Muhammad Akhlaque, Riwan Ahmed Shah and others.

Related Topics

FBR All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 ..

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC

9 minutes ago
 Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16 ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation

21 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.