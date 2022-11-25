DC chairs meeting with FBR ,LG officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The amount of withholding tax deducted from the contract amount from Municipal contractors should be immediately deposited with FBR.

These directives were issued to officials of Local Government by Deputy Commissioner Shehyar Gul Memon here on Friday.

DC warned that no slackness in this regard would be tolerated at any cost. These instructions were issued by DC while chairing a meeting with officials of FBR and local government. DC assured FBR officials that the amount of all taxes due on the municipal committee would be deposited with FBR at earliest.

In this regard, DC appointed Wazir Memon as Focal Person for municipal committee with the direction that deposit of taxes of each year should be ensured at fixed time while concerned officials shall remain in contact with FBR.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner FBR Ghulam Freed Kapri informed DC about services FBR was providing and also ensured his cooperation in tax matters.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Engineer Municipal Committee Manthar Bhangwar,Wazir Memon, Inspector FBR Muhammad Akhlaque, Riwan Ahmed Shah and others.