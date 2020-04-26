UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting With Mangoes Growers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

DC chairs meeting with Mangoes growers

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon Sunday advised the Mangoes growers and Contractors to devise a strategy for the mangoes picking keeping in view the preventive measures for coronavirus spread.

Chairing a meeting along with SSP Mirpurkhas Javed Baloch regarding picking of Mangoes with Mangoes Growers and Contractors, he said any negligence in prevailing pandemic situation could be hazardous for the people of district.

The DC said that social distancing was very essential tool to prevent people from the deadly virus. He said that about 10,000 laborers were hired annually for picking Mangoes from Orchards of district from different areas of the country however, this year, labourers from other provinces would not be allowed as it was very difficult to conduct test of each labourer for coronavirus immediately.

