DC chairs meeting with newly elected chairman ,vice chairman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon on Thursday held a meeting with newly elected Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of Union Councils of Tehsil Sakrand, and members District Council here.

He said the objective of the meeting was to collect information and resolve the issues pertaining to education, health, potable water, disposal of sewerage and others. DC said that he would strive to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the public of district Shaheed Benazirabad.

On the occasion, the members presented details about the shortage of teachers and facilities at the schools, dilapidated conditions of buildings of health centers, paucity of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines, outdated drainage system and other issues.

Memon directed District Health Officer and District Manager PPHI that medical camps will be arranged after every fifteen days in the areas, while the availability of doctors, paramedical staff and supply of medicines will be ensured in order to extend better health facilities to the people.

DC instructed officials of the education department to view of facts and figures about the paucity of teachers and furniture, posting of teachers and building conditions with regard to reports of the chairmen, vice chairmen and members district council of the area.

He directed to submit the reports to DC officer so that issues could be resolved. He also directed to immediately initiate tent schools in areas where school buildings are in dilapidated condition.

Memon instructed officials of the livestock department to set up tent hospitals for domestic animals where buildings of veterinary dispensaries are in dilapidated condition. He assured all members of union councils that district administration would adopt all possible measures to resolve the issues.

On the occasion, PPP District General Secretary Ghulam Shah Laghari thanked deputy commissioner for holding a meeting with UC chairmen, vice chairman and members district council of tehsil Sakrand and hearing their public grievances and expressed hope to resolve the same.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, XEN Public Health Department Muzzaffar Hussain Zardari, officials of different departments, chairmen, vice chairmen of different UCs and members district council.