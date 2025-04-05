Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting With Officers Of Irrigation Department

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC chairs meeting with officers of irrigation department

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting of officials of the Irrigation Department, regarding drought conditions in the district at the DC office Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Major Muhammad Adil from Indus Rangers, XEN Dad Division Taimoor Khan, XEN Nasrat Division Zulfiqar Khuhro, and SDPO Police Shehzad Rasheed.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials of the Irrigation Department to issue a water rotation schedule due to the ongoing water shortage, ensuring that farmers are informed in a timely manner.

He advised farmers to focus on cultivating crops that require less time and water, in line with the schedule issued by the department. DC emphasized that, in light of the agricultural water shortage, no one will be allowed to steal water under any circumstances. The officials from the Irrigation Department also briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the current water situation and the proposed water rotation plan.

