DC Chairs Meeting With Officials Of District Administration

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar after taking charge of his office held a maiden meeting with officials of district department

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar after taking charge of his office held a maiden meeting with officials of district department.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said officials of all district departments have to play their due role in addressing the issues of common man of the district and work for public welfare.

He said better results could be obtained with team work and for that purpose officials can consult with him any time.

DC said that as a head of the district administration they would be extended full-fledged cooperation.

He insisted on exerting full and special attention on resolving the issues related to health, education and other public issues.

Amir Hussain Panhwar directed district officials to charge their duties sincerely to resolve the public issues and provide them relief.

He said for the purpose district offices of different departments would be visited to overview the work.

Earlier Deputy Commissioners held individual introductions with office staff and revenue officials and collected detailed report of their performance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, District Accounts Officer Habibur Rehman Arain, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Deputy Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, all Assistant Commissioners and other district officials were present in the meeting.

