DC chairs meeting with President SADA

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) In light of Provincial Government's directions, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan on Friday held a meeting with Khurshid Alam, President, Special Abilities Development Association (SADA) Dir Lower.

During the meeting the DC stated that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was much more interested in taking practical steps for the welfare of the special persons.

The President of the association informed the meeting regarding miseries and problems related with special persons. The DC assured him full cooperation on the part of district administration to SADA.

The DC while lauding the philanthropic work of the foundation, also scheduled a Khuli Kachehri and sports events for the special persons of Dir Lower.