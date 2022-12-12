UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting With SSGC Officials Regarding Gas Supply

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 07:11 PM

DC chairs meeting with SSGC officials regarding gas supply

In order to ensure the gas supply in the district, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon here on Monday chaired a meeting with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) officials.

Instructing the officials, DC said that supply of gas to citizens shall be maintained during stipulated time at any cost.

He said that the gas load shedding schedule shall be maintained in a way that it creates no shortage for gas users. On the occasion, Regional Manager SSGC Nawabshah Subhan Dasti informed that load shedding is being carried out due to shortage of gas.

He said that on the instructions of the prime minister the gas supply is being ensured in District Shaheed Benazirabad like other parts of the country from 6 am to 9 am, 12 pm to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm.

He said that in certain areas if gas is not available according to schedule, the consumers are advised to submit their complaint at 1199 or 0322-2225704, so that gas supply in their areas be ensured.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Regional Manager SSGC Nawabshah Subhan Dasti and other officials.

