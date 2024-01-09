Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting With Transporter About General Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 08:54 PM

DC chairs meeting with transporter about general election

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Zahid Hussain Rind directing the transporters of the district said that cooperation of transporters administration in the national cause would be required for transportation of election staff and materials

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Zahid Hussain Rind directing the transporters of the district said that cooperation of transporters administration in the national cause would be required for transportation of election staff and materials.

He said that transporters shall provide vehicles for which they would be paid for. DC was addressing the meeting held with transporters of the district at Darbar Hall on Tuesday. SSP Capt (R) Haider Raza, Additional DC Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority SBA, Returning officers of two national and four provincial constituencies, Traffic Police officials and transporters in large numbers were present at the meeting.

DC said that district administration would issue authority letters to vehicle owners to prevent them from stopping in another district for election duty and to show that these vehicles are already hired for election-purpose transportation.

He said that keeping in view the election for national and provincial Constituencies the concerned Returning Officers would be provided logistic facilities to them. DC: DRO directed transporters to submit a list of vehicles by January 15 with the office of DC/DRO so that authority letters could be issued to these vehicles along with the registration number.

He said that in case of any issue, transporters can contact the Election Control Room open 24 hours. Transporters Jan Muhammad Magsi, Hidayatullah Brohi and others assured the district administration to provide vehicles for election purposes.

APP/rzq /mwq

Related Topics

Election Police Vehicles Vehicle Traffic January From

Recent Stories

Police arrest kidnapper, recover boy

Police arrest kidnapper, recover boy

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Nawabshah city to inspects pol ..

Commissioner visits Nawabshah city to inspects polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

2 minutes ago
 3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of b ..

3.592 mln registered voters to exercise right of balloting elections 2024 in Lar ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in ..

Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in 2023

4 minutes ago
 KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote foo ..

KU, Sindh Food Authority join hands to promote food safety, hygiene

4 minutes ago
DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city r ..

DC reviews repair, maintenance of important city roads

4 minutes ago
 ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

ESD responds to 879 RTCs in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings i ..

Hezbollah targets Israel base to avenge killings in Lebanon

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obsta ..

Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obstacles in gas, electricity suppl ..

4 minutes ago
 Nation commends heroic sacrifices of police: Fero ..

Nation commends heroic sacrifices of police: Feroze Jamal Shah

4 minutes ago
 Machinery, staff deputed at UC level for cleanline ..

Machinery, staff deputed at UC level for cleanliness in villages

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan