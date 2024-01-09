DC chairs meeting with transporter about general election

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Zahid Hussain Rind directing the transporters of the district said that cooperation of transporters administration in the national cause would be required for transportation of election staff and materials.

He said that transporters shall provide vehicles for which they would be paid for. DC was addressing the meeting held with transporters of the district at Darbar Hall on Tuesday. SSP Capt (R) Haider Raza, Additional DC Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority SBA, Returning officers of two national and four provincial constituencies, Traffic Police officials and transporters in large numbers were present at the meeting.

DC said that district administration would issue authority letters to vehicle owners to prevent them from stopping in another district for election duty and to show that these vehicles are already hired for election-purpose transportation.

He said that keeping in view the election for national and provincial Constituencies the concerned Returning Officers would be provided logistic facilities to them. DC: DRO directed transporters to submit a list of vehicles by January 15 with the office of DC/DRO so that authority letters could be issued to these vehicles along with the registration number.

He said that in case of any issue, transporters can contact the Election Control Room open 24 hours. Transporters Jan Muhammad Magsi, Hidayatullah Brohi and others assured the district administration to provide vehicles for election purposes.

