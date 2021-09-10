DC chairs minorities community meeting

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday said that religious minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan and enjoyed equal rights

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday said that religious minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan and enjoyed equal rights.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the representatives of the minority community here.

The DC said that education and jobs were being provided to the talented youths purely on merit basis while concerted measures were also taken for protection of the rights of every citizen.

He said that , a special committee would be formed to resolve the problems of minorities at the district level.

Speaking on the occasion, District President Minorities Rights Commission lal Chand, Dr.

Raj Kumar and other leaders said that minorities people living in Pakistan were contributing for the prosperity and uplift of the country.

They said that the administration of Shaheed Benazirabad district had fully cooperated for resolving problems of minorities.

The minority community apprised the deputy commissioner about their problems.

Later the Minority community presented traditional Sindhi Topi and Ajrak gifts to the deputy commissioner, A DC Junaid Hameed Samon, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujar.