UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Minorities Community Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

DC chairs minorities community meeting

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday said that religious minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan and enjoyed equal rights

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday said that religious minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan and enjoyed equal rights.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the representatives of the minority community here.

The DC said that education and jobs were being provided to the talented youths purely on merit basis while concerted measures were also taken for protection of the rights of every citizen.

He said that , a special committee would be formed to resolve the problems of minorities at the district level.

Speaking on the occasion, District President Minorities Rights Commission lal Chand, Dr.

Raj Kumar and other leaders said that minorities people living in Pakistan were contributing for the prosperity and uplift of the country.

They said that the administration of Shaheed Benazirabad district had fully cooperated for resolving problems of minorities.

The minority community apprised the deputy commissioner about their problems.

Later the Minority community presented traditional Sindhi Topi and Ajrak gifts to the deputy commissioner, A DC Junaid Hameed Samon, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Minority Nawabshah Topi Merit Packaging Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

1 hour ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

2 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

2 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

21 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

31 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.