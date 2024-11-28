DC chairs monthly meeting of district steering committee for IMU Health

A monthly meeting of the District Steering Committee for IMU Health was held in Battagram Thursday was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A monthly meeting of the District Steering Committee for IMU Health was held in Battagram Thursday was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan.

The DMO of IMU Health presented a detailed briefing on the previous month's performance.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer, MS DHQ, DMO Health, and other health staff.

During the meeting, the DC stressed the critical importance of the health sector and instructed prompt action to resolve any existing issues.

He highlighted the need for doctors' presence, the availability of technical staff, and the timely provision of medicines.

Additionally, he directed that all health centers ensure access to clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and other basic facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan emphasized the essential role of health professionals in serving the public, urging them to act as "saviours" in alleviating the problems of the community. He also stressed the need for health staff to fulfill their professional responsibilities effectively for the betterment of society.

The meeting concluded with discussions on various proposals aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the health sector and key decisions to improve services.