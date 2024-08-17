Open Menu

DC Chairs Peace Committee Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 08:30 PM

DC chairs peace committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza presided over a meeting of the Lahore Peace Committee, here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by members of the Peace Committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner, DIG Operations, Assistant Commissioners, WASA, LWMC, LESCO, Rescue 1122, PHA, and representatives from various religious communities.

The meeting discussed in detail maintenance of peace and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri, also known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The DC ordered to ensure foolproof security and cleanliness arrangements during the Chehlum and Urs. He emphasised that WASA should keep dewatering sets and disposal stations operational, considering the monsoon rains. Islamic teachings advocate for the protection of the rights of all religions and emphasize the importance of peace, love, brotherhood, and patience.

DC Lahore acknowledged the vital role of religious scholars in maintaining peace and thanked them for their cooperation. The members of the District Peace Committee assured their full support to DC Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Rescue 1122 All From LESCO Rains Love

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan