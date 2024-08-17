DC chairs peace committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza presided over a meeting of the Lahore Peace Committee, here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by members of the Peace Committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner, DIG Operations, Assistant Commissioners, WASA, LWMC, LESCO, Rescue 1122, PHA, and representatives from various religious communities.

The meeting discussed in detail maintenance of peace and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri, also known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The DC ordered to ensure foolproof security and cleanliness arrangements during the Chehlum and Urs. He emphasised that WASA should keep dewatering sets and disposal stations operational, considering the monsoon rains. Islamic teachings advocate for the protection of the rights of all religions and emphasize the importance of peace, love, brotherhood, and patience.

DC Lahore acknowledged the vital role of religious scholars in maintaining peace and thanked them for their cooperation. The members of the District Peace Committee assured their full support to DC Lahore.