DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a peace committee meeting ahead of Ramazan to review the law and order situation and ensure foolproof security and essential municipal arrangements across the district.

Addressing the meeting, the DC emphasised that Gujrat had always been a symbol of peace and brotherhood. He urged religious scholars to promote messages of love, tolerance, and security in their sermons during Ramadan.

The deputy commissioner instructed authorities to ensure cleanliness, parking, lighting, and other municipal facilities throughout the holy month. He assured that security arrangements for Taraweeh prayers and other religious gatherings had been completed, allowing citizens to worship in a safe and peaceful environment.

The meeting was attended by Syed Altaf-ur-Rehman, Altaf Abbas Kazmi, Hakeem Jawad-ur-Rehman, Chaudhry Safdar Warrich, Khadim Ali Khadim, munawar Khokhar, and other dignitaries.

Deputy Commissioner warned against profiteering and hoarding, emphasizing strict action against violators. He assured that Ramadan Bazaars had been set up to provide essential items at subsidized rates.