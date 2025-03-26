Open Menu

DC Chairs PEC's Meeting

Published March 26, 2025

JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Khushab, Farvah Aamir on Wednesday chaired meeting of Polio Eradication Committee’s (PEC).

Medical Superintendent (MS), District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Dr Asif Mahmood Qazi, District Health Officer, Dr Rao Gulzar Yusuf and officers of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Health officials briefed the DC about steps for eradicating the crippling disease from the district.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the PEC’s steps for eradicating polio virus from the district and directed to use all available resources to save the children from permanent disabilities.

