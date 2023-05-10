DC chairs performance review meeting of administration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Wednesday presided over the performance review meeting of the district administration in which several decisions were taken to extend maximum relief to the citizens.

The meeting was attended by all officers of the district administration in which the reports related to ongoing activities across the district were reviewed.

The matters related to educational institutions, health centres, Patwar Khanas, development schemes, hoarding of commodities, price control, cleanliness drive and others were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad said the ongoing activities in the district should be accelerated.

Following the directions of the provincial government in connection with the energy-saving plan, he directed the officers to inspect shops, markets, wedding halls and hotels for the purpose.

Besides, he said, the fertilizer shops, flour mills and dealers' shops should also be visited on a daily basis.

He said the complaints received by citizens on Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved immediately under the law without any discrimination.

It was told that 70 per cent of the citizens gave positive comments on the resolution of the complaints received by the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan.

The illegal encroachments, speed breakers, billboards, chlorination of water tanks and other activities were also reviewed.

The deputy commissioner issued necessary instructions to ensure the provision of all possible relief to the people.