UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Performance Review Meeting Of Administration

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DC chairs performance review meeting of administration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Wednesday presided over the performance review meeting of the district administration in which several decisions were taken to extend maximum relief to the citizens.

The meeting was attended by all officers of the district administration in which the reports related to ongoing activities across the district were reviewed.

The matters related to educational institutions, health centres, Patwar Khanas, development schemes, hoarding of commodities, price control, cleanliness drive and others were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad said the ongoing activities in the district should be accelerated.

Following the directions of the provincial government in connection with the energy-saving plan, he directed the officers to inspect shops, markets, wedding halls and hotels for the purpose.

Besides, he said, the fertilizer shops, flour mills and dealers' shops should also be visited on a daily basis.

He said the complaints received by citizens on Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved immediately under the law without any discrimination.

It was told that 70 per cent of the citizens gave positive comments on the resolution of the complaints received by the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan.

The illegal encroachments, speed breakers, billboards, chlorination of water tanks and other activities were also reviewed.

The deputy commissioner issued necessary instructions to ensure the provision of all possible relief to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Water Marriage Dera Ismail Khan Price Market All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

43 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

58 minutes ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

1 hour ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

1 hour ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eigh ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eight-day physical remand

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.