DC chairs PICIIP meeting in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi chaired a meeting of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by CEO Solid Waste Khalid Goraya, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, CEO Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo, XEN Highway Noman Ashraf, Engineer PICIIP Hamza Chouhan and officers of Nespak.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner was given a detailed briefing regarding ongoing development works in the district.

He gave instructions to ensure timely completion of projects and quality work.

The deputy commissioner said the objective of this programme was to improve water supply, sanitation, sewerage treatment, solid waste management, transport infrastructure and other facilities.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi paid a visit to Khadim Ali Road, Kotli BahramChowk, Defence Road and other areas, and reviewed development works.