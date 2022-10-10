UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Polio Meeting; Reviews Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 08:15 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahryar Gul Memon Monday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements made for 7-day Special Anti-Polio campaign commencing from October 24 to 30 in Tehsil Sakrand of District Shaheed Benazirabad. The meeting also reviewed the details of the previous Anti Polio campaign. Addressing the meeting DC stressed on coordinated strategy for preparation of micro-plan and special attention on training of polio teams in the wake of recent torrential rains so that vaccination targets could be achieved.

DC instructed Health Department officials to adopt measures for coverage of left-over children during the previous anti polio campaign.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and Focal Person for Polio Dr Alllah Bux Rajpar said that special anti-polio campaign is commencing from October 24 in 12 Union Councils of Tehsil Sakrand for children accommodated in relief camps due to recent rains and floods.

They said that a target of 91,872 children has been fixed for vaccination during the special campaign for which 266 polio vaccination teams are formed.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy District Health Officer Ameena Brohi, officials of police, health, education and other concerned departments.

